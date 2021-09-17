Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Telenor says Myanmar junta wanted spy gear on network

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

OSLO, Sept 16: Telenor said Wednesday the Myanmar military junta had demanded it install equipment to intercept communications on the network the Norwegian firm operates in the country.
Telenor announced in July it plans to sell Telenor Myanmar, saying only that since the February coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government it had become increasingly difficult to operate in the country.
But on Wednesday it disclosed that the junta wanted it to install monitoring equipment on the network with some 18 million customers.
"Telenor has not installed such equipment and we will not do so voluntarily," a spokesman for the firm said in a statement, noting that complying would contravene Norwegian and international sanctions.
The firm added that "operating such equipment in this situation would constitute a breach of our values and standards as a company."
It was not immediately clear if the junta had made similar demands of other telecoms operators present in Myanmar, which include Qatar's Ooredoo as well as local groups Mytel and MPT.
Telenor, which has had a commercial presence in Myanmar since 2014, said the demand to install surveillance equipment was one of the reasons behind its decision to leave.
It reiterated that it believes that selling Telenor Myanmar is "the least detrimental solution" for the country.
But in July, 474 civil society groups in Myanmar called Telenor's decision to pull out irresponsible, saying it had not sufficiently considered the impact of the move on human rights.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reallocation of transfer to poorest can bring down poverty to 12pc: WB
Titas to overhaul ageing accident-prone pipelines in capital
StanChart to set up oxygen plants in 3 BD hospitals
SCB 8th board meeting held
Central Shariah Board wins international award
DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers
Padma Bank holds its 79th board meeting
Mercantile Bank will remain closed for five days


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft