Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 31.76 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 7,228.31. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 25.18 points to finish at 2,674.55 and 8.32 points closing at 1,577.10.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 21,713.18 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 21,047.29 million.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 365 issues traded, 127 closed green, 208 in the red and 30 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by Lanka Bangla Finance, Saif Power, Beximco Pharma and IPDC.

Fortune was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.16 per cent while Keya Cosmetic the worst loser, losing 8.70 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 139.73 points to settle at 21,141.35 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 86.07 points to close at 12,682.59.

Of the issues traded, 109 advanced, 184 declined and 23 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 2.46 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 84.17 crore. -BSS















