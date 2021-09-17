Facebook, google, amazon pay Tk 4.60 crore as VAT

Popular social media Facebook, e-commerce giant Amazon and American multinational technology company google today deposited Taka 4,60,73,460 as VAT to the state coffer.

These three giants paid the amount as VAT through submitting their VAT returns for the current month.

Earlier in last month, Facebook paid Taka 2,56,01,614 as VAT, google paid Taka 1.70 crore as VAT while Amazon paid Taka 34,71,846 as VAT.

All of these three tech giants are registered with the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka South.

Talking to BSS, Commissioner of Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka South SM Humayun Kabir said that these three non-resident companies have been paying VAT regularly since those are registered with the Commissionerate.

"We're getting VAT from those companies regularly. Besides, we've become able to know how much business they are making in Bangladesh after their registration with the Commissionerate." The registered taxpayers have to submit their VAT returns every month while the three tech giants have been paying VAT regularly from the current fiscal year. -BSS







