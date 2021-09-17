Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 303
Business Desk

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien (6th from right) and Bangladesh -Vietnam Chambers and Commerce Industries (BVCCI) President S. M. Rahman (5th from right) meet FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (5th from left) at FBCCI office on Tuesday.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien (6th from right) and Bangladesh -Vietnam Chambers and Commerce Industries (BVCCI) President S. M. Rahman (5th from right) meet FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (5th from left) at FBCCI office on Tuesday.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien and Bangladesh-Vietnam Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BVCCI) President S. M. Rahman had a courtesy meeting with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI office on Tuesday September 14 last, says a press release.
They discussed bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries. They also discussed on the need of direct commercial flights between the two countries, opening of help desk for promotion of trade, sharing of human resources and technology sharing, boosting.
The emphasized on boosting  exports from Bangladesh to Vietnam as currently Bangladesh imports more from Vietnam compared to exports to the country.
BVCCI President S. M. Rahman expresses present import and export commodity and problem in logistics and customs clearance.
Brig Gen Md. Manzur Qader (Retd)-Senior Vice President-BVCCI, Md. Abdus Sobhan-Director-BVCCI,  Aneek Rashed Khan-Director-BVCCI, Md. Muhammad Golam Mustafa-Director-BVCCI, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu-Senior Vice President-FBCCI, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn-Vice President-FBCCI, Md. Aminul Hoque Shamim-Vice President-FBCCI were also present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reallocation of transfer to poorest can bring down poverty to 12pc: WB
Titas to overhaul ageing accident-prone pipelines in capital
StanChart to set up oxygen plants in 3 BD hospitals
SCB 8th board meeting held
Central Shariah Board wins international award
DBBL achieves one of the top tax payers
Padma Bank holds its 79th board meeting
Mercantile Bank will remain closed for five days


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft