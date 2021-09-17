Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President



Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien and Bangladesh-Vietnam Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BVCCI) President S. M. Rahman had a courtesy meeting with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI office on Tuesday September 14 last, says a press release.They discussed bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries. They also discussed on the need of direct commercial flights between the two countries, opening of help desk for promotion of trade, sharing of human resources and technology sharing, boosting.The emphasized on boosting exports from Bangladesh to Vietnam as currently Bangladesh imports more from Vietnam compared to exports to the country.BVCCI President S. M. Rahman expresses present import and export commodity and problem in logistics and customs clearance.Brig Gen Md. Manzur Qader (Retd)-Senior Vice President-BVCCI, Md. Abdus Sobhan-Director-BVCCI, Aneek Rashed Khan-Director-BVCCI, Md. Muhammad Golam Mustafa-Director-BVCCI, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu-Senior Vice President-FBCCI, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn-Vice President-FBCCI, Md. Aminul Hoque Shamim-Vice President-FBCCI were also present at the meeting.