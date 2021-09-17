Nagad says facing cyber attacks from organised cartel

For a long time now, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, Nagad is facing digital attack in different platforms of social media and other ways too.

But in the recent times the pace of such attacks increased manifold. It's been seen, misinformation and propaganda against Nagad is spreading by opening up unauthentic Facebook accounts with false information from various parts of the country, Nagad alleged in a press release on Thursday.

Apparently, a vested quarter is facilitating such practices. These fake Facebook accounts are spreading false rumors and also distorting Nagad's logo. This vested quarter also hyping the Nagad's users and beneficiaries to abandon the service. Nagad authorities are seriously considering to take legal steps against spreading such false information and propaganda.

Earlier this month, a group with ill motive lashed out and attack on the Nagad app. With the help of hired people, they gave negative review to the app to lower the ratings.

Nagad assumes, with its innovative service the Bangladesh Post Office's mobile financial service put an end to the decade long customer suffering in the MFS industry. As a result, Nagad's popularity skyrocketed. With the increased customer, the volume of transaction also increased. In last two and a half years Nagad acquired 5.5 crore customer with a daily average transaction of more than BDT 700 crore. Such customer support and love for the service made a vested quarter to launch attacks after attacks out of jealousy.

Calling for not to pay heed to such rumors which lashed out to attack business rivals, Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "With the love that you showed in last two and a half years, stay with us having the same level of trust. We are working to make the life of the people digital. And we also committed to the ensure highest security of customers' money."

The Director General of Postal Department Md Siraz Uddin said, "I was only Nagad who broke the monopoly in the MFS industry. That is why false information and propaganda is been spread against Nagad. I hope they will refrain themselves in the coming days. We are always ready to refute any propaganda against the government services. We need to remember spreading propaganda against a government wing is a serious offense against the government itself."

Earlier, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and Secretary Md Afzal Hossain called for not to spread rumors and misinformation against Nagad.

In February, a vested quarter spread misinformation by distributing more than 3.5 lakh leaflets against Nagad and head of the state. After Nagad filed case, following court order, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) runs and investigation. PBI investigation reveals a competitor of Nagad was the mastermind behind the propaganda. Some senior official of that company led the ill campaign, which came into media reports citing the PBI investigation.





