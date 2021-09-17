Video
BB tightens NBFI loan rescheduling policy

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has tightened the loan rescheduling policy for non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), limiting the scope to the highest three times amid soaring non-performing loans and the surfacing of irregularities in the NBFI sector.
To contain the irregularities and malpractices related to loan rescheduling, the central bank issued a master circular on Tuesday, barring the NBFIs from rescheduling any regular loans.
The BB said, 'It was observed that the NBFIs were rescheduling term loans, home loan, short-term agriculture and small-scale loans, lease and investments repeatedly without considering the repayment capacity of the borrowers.'
The resetting of loan repayment tenure and non-compliance with loan rescheduling policy are hiding the actual loan recovery situation that has prompted the central bank to issue the fresh guideline on loan rescheduling, it said.
Setting the rescheduling scope at the highest three times, the central bank said borrowers, who would fail to repay debt even after rescheduling loans for three times, would be considered as habitual loan defaulters.
For term loans classified as substandard, the NBFIs are allowed to reschedule a loan for up to 48 months for the first time, 36 months for second time and 24 months for the third time.
For rescheduling a doubtful loan, the repayment tenure would be the highest 36 months, 24 months and 18 months in the first, second and third time respectively. For rescheduling a bad loan, the NBFIs are allowed to extend the repayment tenure by up to 36 months, 24 months and 18 months for the first, second and third time respectively.
Non-payment for six months or two quarterly installments would result in degradation of the rescheduled loans to bad or loss criteria. If any loans are rescheduled in violation of BB rules, the central bank would not allow any further rescheduling of the loans.
For the expired short-term loans, the BB has allowed the NBFIs to reschedule loans for 12 months in the first time and for another two terms of six months. In the circular, the central bank has tightened rules for booking interest income of the rescheduled loans for the NBFIs. It has also tightened provisioning-related rules for the NBFIs.
The BB came up with the policy at a time when the practice of corporate governance by the NBFIs came under question with the non-performing loans exceeding 15.46 per cent or Tk 10,353.6 crore of the outstanding loans at the end of March 31, 2021.
The BB put 13 out of 34 non-bank financial institutions in the red zone at the end of 2020 due to the entities' poor financial state.
Amid the fragile financial state and closure People's Leasing and Financial Services, the role of BB officials, who were responsible for overseeing the sector, also came under question as a top executive of a non-bank financial institution said claimed that he had bribed an executive director of the central bank.


