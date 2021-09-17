BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data

Video
Friday, 17 September, 2021
Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 352
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan said Prime Minister has given the approval to provide gross domestic product (GDP) growth data in every three months (quarterly).
He said this while speaking at a seminar titled "Quarterly National Accounting (QSA)" organized by National Accounting (GDP and Foreign Trade) wing of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Thursday.
Currently the BBS provides information of GDP growth annually. However, this time BBS has taken a plan to provide data on GDP growth four times a year or at every three months. Besides, BBS will also provide data on district and regional level GDP growth. The minister said BBS has started necessary work in this regard. "If I get the growth data after three months, I will also be able to know the financial health data."
State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam at his speech as special guest said, "Our neighboring countries provide GDP data at every three months. And now we are going to do so and we have started necessary works on it though it is already late."
There is already an annual estimation though, the quarterly data will help the government in taking different urgent steps, he said and added that quarterly growth data will play an important role in understanding, knowing, adopting and taking action on the economy.
The BBS conducts surveys on all samples, including census and household census, agricultural census and economic census. It prepares and publishes reliable accounts of important macroeconomic indicators of the country such as GDP, GDI, GNI, savings, investment, inflation, consumption and others.
Apart from GDP and few others BBS compiles and publishes every year some other important macroeconomic statistics.


