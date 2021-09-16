ACC sues Keya Cosmetics owners for amassing Tk 184cr illegally

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed five cases against Keya Cosmetics Ltd Chairman Abdul Khaleque Pathan, his wife, and their three descendants on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth more than Tk183.84 crore and concealing properties worth more than Tk 96.29 crore.

Other accused are Khaleque's wife and Keya Cosmetics' Director Firoza Begum, their son and Keya Cosmetics' Director Md Masum Pathan, daughter and Keya Cosmetics' Managing Director Khaleda Parvin and other daughter and Keya Cosmetics' Director Tansin Keya.

ACC Assistant Director of Integrated District Office-1 in Dhaka Md Shafi

Ullah filed the cases with the integrated district office in Dhaka under the ACC Act.

ACC Deputy Director (public relation) Muhammad Arif Sadeq said the accused amassed wealth worth Tk 183.84 crore but they could not show legal sources of income of the money.

The Commission had sought related documents from Khaleque and his family members in 2019, he said.

According to the case documents, Khaleque - in his wealth statement submitted on June 23 in 2019 following an ACC directive - showed owning movable and immovable assets worth Tk 446.88 crore.

But during a scrutiny of his wealth statement as part of an investigation, the Commission unearthed information about assets worth Tk 496.28 crore from various records - indicating that he concealed wealth worth more than Tk 49.39 crore in his statement.

After scrutiny of all of Khaleque's records and documents showed he owns assets worth around Tk 528.99 crore.

The acceptable income from assets Khaleque showed in his wealth statement is about Tk 395.26 crore. This means he has failed to show any legitimate source for assets worth at least Tk 133.73 crore.

The ACC filed a case against Khaleque's wife and Keya Cosmetics' Director Firoza Begum over allegations of amassing Tk 25.96 crore in illegal wealth and for concealing information about assets worth Tk 17.11 crore.

Another case was filed against Khaleque's son and Keya Cosmetics' Director Md Masum Pathan over allegations of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 5.47 crore and concealing information about assets worth Tk 2.72 crore.

The ACC filed a case accusing Khaleque's daughter and Keya Cosmetics' Managing Director Khaleda Parvin of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 2.35 crore and concealing assets worth more than Tk 1.96 crore.

Khaleque's other daughter and Keya Cosmetics' Director Tansin Keya has been accused of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 16.31 crore and concealing assets worth more than Tk 25.09 crore, and the commission filed the fifth case against her.

On August 20 in 2017, the ACC had filed a case against Khaleque, his three descendants and four others, accusing them of embezzling Tk 111.14 crore from the Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

On the same day, the ACC arrested Abdul Khalek Pathan in connection with the case.