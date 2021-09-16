Video
Home Front Page

Mitu Murder 

HC grants anticipatory bail to ‘arms supplier’

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted four weeks anticipatory bail to Ehteshamul Hoq Bhola, a firearms supplier, in a case
filed over killing of former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter's wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu.
The HC, however, asked the accused to surrender before the trial court concerned after expiry of his bail.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol granted the bail order after hearing on a petition filed by Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, seeking bail in the case.
Lawyer Muhammad Hasibur Rahman appeared for the petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman represented the State at the virtual hearing.
On May 12 this year, Mosharraf Hossain, father-in-law of former SP Babul Akter, filed the case hours after the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said that pieces of evidence link Babul to the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu.
The case was filed against Babul Akter and seven others with Panchlaish Police Station.
The seven other accused in the case are firearms supplier Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Kamrul Islam Musa, his brother Saiful Islam Saku, Motaleb Mia Wasim, Anwar Hossain and Md Shahjahan and Khairul Islam Kalu.
Earlier, accused Bhola was arrested as a suspect and released from jail in 2019. He was made accused in a fresh case filed by Babul Akter's father-in-law.
On the morning of June 5 in 2016, Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chittagong, when she was on her way to drop her son to the school.
Immediately after the grisly murder, investigators said militants may have settled score against Babul as he conducted several successful anti-terrorism drives.
However, they said later those professional killers were behind it and that one Kamrul Islam Musa, alias Musa Sikdar, had hired them and plotted the murder.
Babul was in Dhaka at the time to join Police Headquarters after being promoted. Just before that he was stationed in Chittagong.
He lodged a case accusing unidentified persons with the Panchlaish police station in the port city.


