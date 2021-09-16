Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Deputy Secy sued for rape of young girl

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Court Correspondent

A victim of an alleged rape sued Sanjay Chakraborty, Deputy Secretary of Home Ministry, with a Dhaka Tribunal on Wednesday.
Judge Habibur Rahman Siddiki of the Women and Children Repression
Prevention Tribunal No-2 recorded the statement of the complainant and sent the complaint to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for submitting a report after a probe.
According to complaint, the complainant and the accused were acquainted through facebook in social media in 2018. At one stage of their conversation in social media, they reached an intimacy. In their deep intimacy, the accused Sanjay proposed her to visit Chandpur by launch on April 19 in 2019.  The complainant also agreed to join the pleasure trip. On that day the accused DS Sanjay  raped her enticing to marry her.
On May 26 same year, the accused and the complainant went to Munshiganj by launch. The victim is a teacher in a school of Munshiganj. On December 22 in 2020, the complaint requested him to marry her but the DS denied. In this way several times the accused raped her on launch. On May 26 the accused raped her in a hotel at Fakirapool in Dhaka.
Last on December 23, last year following influenced by the accused, the Education Officer of Sreenagar Thana threatened the victim not to communicate with the DS. The victim sent a leagal nitice to solve the matter on June 8 this year but the DS did not reply the legal notice rather he  give life threat  to stop claiming  to marry  him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues Keya Cosmetics owners for amassing Tk 184cr illegally
HC grants anticipatory bail to ‘arms supplier’
People crowd a ticket counter of the capital's Mitford Hospital
Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace
Deputy Secy sued for rape of young girl
307 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
BNP leaders call for more alliances to realize polls under caretaker govt
BNP executive committee meeting passes second day


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft