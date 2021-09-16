Deputy Secy sued for rape of young girl

A victim of an alleged rape sued Sanjay Chakraborty, Deputy Secretary of Home Ministry, with a Dhaka Tribunal on Wednesday.

Judge Habibur Rahman Siddiki of the Women and Children Repression

Prevention Tribunal No-2 recorded the statement of the complainant and sent the complaint to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for submitting a report after a probe.

According to complaint, the complainant and the accused were acquainted through facebook in social media in 2018. At one stage of their conversation in social media, they reached an intimacy. In their deep intimacy, the accused Sanjay proposed her to visit Chandpur by launch on April 19 in 2019. The complainant also agreed to join the pleasure trip. On that day the accused DS Sanjay raped her enticing to marry her.

On May 26 same year, the accused and the complainant went to Munshiganj by launch. The victim is a teacher in a school of Munshiganj. On December 22 in 2020, the complaint requested him to marry her but the DS denied. In this way several times the accused raped her on launch. On May 26 the accused raped her in a hotel at Fakirapool in Dhaka.

Last on December 23, last year following influenced by the accused, the Education Officer of Sreenagar Thana threatened the victim not to communicate with the DS. The victim sent a leagal nitice to solve the matter on June 8 this year but the DS did not reply the legal notice rather he give life threat to stop claiming to marry him.







