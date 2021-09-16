Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

307 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Some 307 more people were affected with dengue fever in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 244 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 63 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 14,831 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 15.
Among them, a total of 13,483 patients have returned home after
recovery.
The total number of
dengue patients taking treatment at different hospitals across the country is 1,291.
Of them, 1,092 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 199 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 57 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 11 in September.
Among the deaths, 53 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division, and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna division. Among 14,509 infected, a total of 4,475 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues Keya Cosmetics owners for amassing Tk 184cr illegally
HC grants anticipatory bail to ‘arms supplier’
People crowd a ticket counter of the capital's Mitford Hospital
Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace
Deputy Secy sued for rape of young girl
307 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
BNP leaders call for more alliances to realize polls under caretaker govt
BNP executive committee meeting passes second day


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft