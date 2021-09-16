307 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs

Some 307 more people were affected with dengue fever in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 244 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 63 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 14,831 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 15.

Among them, a total of 13,483 patients have returned home after

recovery.

The total number of

dengue patients taking treatment at different hospitals across the country is 1,291.

Of them, 1,092 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 199 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 57 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 11 in September.

Among the deaths, 53 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division, and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna division. Among 14,509 infected, a total of 4,475 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.









