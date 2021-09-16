Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP leaders call for more alliances to realize polls under caretaker govt

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Walid Khan

In order to built national unity BNP wants to activate 20-party Alliance and the Jatiya Oikyafront and consider forming another alliance with other political parties, professional organizations and the civil society.
BNP sources said, the party's vice chairmans and advisers discussed the issue on the first day of a three-day meeting on Tuesday.
Regarding the party's demand for elections under a caretaker government, the BNP leaders said the entire nation must be mobilized to implement it. They demanded to activate the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikyafront.
At the meeting, a section of BNP leaders also emphasized on increasing the number of alliance by forming new ones.
BNP sources said that a new spokesperson will be appointed by the BNP to activate the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikyafront.
The BNP-led four-party alliance expanded to an 18-party alliance at the demand of a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government.
The confidence and trust in the alliance that was strengthened through the boycott of the 2014 elections has gradually turned into suspicion and mistrust. After that election, the 18-party alliance was transformed into a 20-party alliance by joining the Jatiya Party led by Kazi Zafar Ahmed and a section of the Communist Party. After that it increased to a 23- party alliance.
The NAP-Bhasani and the National People's Party (NPP), led by Sheikh Anwarul Haque, left the first alliance after the 2014 elections. The BNP's longtime friend Islami Oikyajot also left the 20-party alliance in 2021.
Under the convening of Dr Kamal Hossain Jatiya Oikyafront was formed at a press conference at the National Press Club In 2018.
However, BNP leaders have said that they will not break the united front even if there are many questions about the Oikyafront. They mentioned that the BNP is still keen to keep the Oikyafront alive to bring the anti-government forces on one platform.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues Keya Cosmetics owners for amassing Tk 184cr illegally
HC grants anticipatory bail to ‘arms supplier’
People crowd a ticket counter of the capital's Mitford Hospital
Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace
Deputy Secy sued for rape of young girl
307 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
BNP leaders call for more alliances to realize polls under caretaker govt
BNP executive committee meeting passes second day


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft