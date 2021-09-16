BNP leaders call for more alliances to realize polls under caretaker govt

In order to built national unity BNP wants to activate 20-party Alliance and the Jatiya Oikyafront and consider forming another alliance with other political parties, professional organizations and the civil society.

BNP sources said, the party's vice chairmans and advisers discussed the issue on the first day of a three-day meeting on Tuesday.

Regarding the party's demand for elections under a caretaker government, the BNP leaders said the entire nation must be mobilized to implement it. They demanded to activate the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikyafront.

At the meeting, a section of BNP leaders also emphasized on increasing the number of alliance by forming new ones.

BNP sources said that a new spokesperson will be appointed by the BNP to activate the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikyafront.

The BNP-led four-party alliance expanded to an 18-party alliance at the demand of a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government.

The confidence and trust in the alliance that was strengthened through the boycott of the 2014 elections has gradually turned into suspicion and mistrust. After that election, the 18-party alliance was transformed into a 20-party alliance by joining the Jatiya Party led by Kazi Zafar Ahmed and a section of the Communist Party. After that it increased to a 23- party alliance.

The NAP-Bhasani and the National People's Party (NPP), led by Sheikh Anwarul Haque, left the first alliance after the 2014 elections. The BNP's longtime friend Islami Oikyajot also left the 20-party alliance in 2021.

Under the convening of Dr Kamal Hossain Jatiya Oikyafront was formed at a press conference at the National Press Club In 2018.

However, BNP leaders have said that they will not break the united front even if there are many questions about the Oikyafront. They mentioned that the BNP is still keen to keep the Oikyafront alive to bring the anti-government forces on one platform.





