BNP executive committee meeting passes second day

BNP central Executive Committee held its meeting on Wednesday for the second consecutive day.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were also present at the meeting.

Leaders present at the meeting said the BNP was giving equal importance to both the election and the movement.

The meeting decided to visit 64 districts of the country to reorganize the party.

The BNP leaders said BNP will depend on the steps of the government on the movement and all the decisions of the party should be taken with the opinion of all members.

BNP leaders are still adamant in demanding elections under a non-partisan neutral government.

The party wants an acceptable Election Commission and Election Commission Act 7. The demand for Khaleda Zia's release is also got priority at the meeting.

BNP has 592 Central Executive Committee members. Among them, there are 13 members in the Standing Committee, 35 members are the Vice Chairman, 82 members are in the Chairperson's Advisory Council, one Senior Joint Secretary General, seven Joint Secretaries General, 10 Organizing Secretaries and 161 people in various Editorial posts.

Among them, 10 people and Advisor to the Chairperson died.





