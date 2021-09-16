Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP executive committee meeting passes second day

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

BNP central Executive Committee held its meeting on Wednesday for the second consecutive day.
 BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were also present at the meeting.
Leaders present at the meeting said the BNP was giving equal importance to both the election and the movement.
The meeting decided to visit 64 districts of the country to reorganize the party.
The BNP leaders said BNP will depend on the steps of the government on the movement and all the decisions of the party should be taken with the opinion of all members.
BNP leaders are still adamant in demanding elections under a non-partisan neutral government.
The party wants an acceptable Election Commission and Election Commission Act 7. The demand for Khaleda Zia's release is also got priority at the meeting.
BNP has 592 Central Executive Committee members. Among them, there are 13 members in the Standing Committee, 35 members are the Vice Chairman, 82 members are in the Chairperson's Advisory Council, one Senior Joint Secretary General, seven Joint Secretaries General, 10 Organizing Secretaries and 161 people in various Editorial posts.
Among them, 10 people and Advisor to the Chairperson died.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues Keya Cosmetics owners for amassing Tk 184cr illegally
HC grants anticipatory bail to ‘arms supplier’
People crowd a ticket counter of the capital's Mitford Hospital
Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace
Deputy Secy sued for rape of young girl
307 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
BNP leaders call for more alliances to realize polls under caretaker govt
BNP executive committee meeting passes second day


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft