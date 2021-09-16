51 more people die of coronavirus

The country witnessed 51 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Wednesday.

The death tally now stands at 27,058. Some 1,901 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of corona-infected people to 1,536,341.

Besides, 3,873 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 96.89 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,490,541, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 6.64 percent

in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.46 percent and the death rate at 1.76 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 28,615 samples.

Among the deaths, 20 died in the Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, five each in Khulna and Sylhet and three each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.66 million lives and infected more than 226.7 million people throughout the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 203 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



