Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

51 more people die of coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 51 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Wednesday.
The death tally now stands at 27,058. Some 1,901 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of corona-infected people to 1,536,341.   
Besides, 3,873 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 96.89 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,490,541, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 6.64 percent
in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.46 percent and the death rate at 1.76 percent.
In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 28,615 samples.
Among the deaths, 20 died in the Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, five each in Khulna and Sylhet and three each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.66 million lives and infected more than 226.7 million people throughout the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
More than 203 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC sues Keya Cosmetics owners for amassing Tk 184cr illegally
HC grants anticipatory bail to ‘arms supplier’
People crowd a ticket counter of the capital's Mitford Hospital
Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace
Deputy Secy sued for rape of young girl
307 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
BNP leaders call for more alliances to realize polls under caretaker govt
BNP executive committee meeting passes second day


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft