CNG stations to remain shut from 6pm to 10pm from Sept 19

CNG re-fuelling stations will remain closed from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm peak hours of electricity supply everyday from September 15 (Wednesday), Energy Ministry press release said on Wednesday.

Petrobangla took the decision following a resolution made in a virtual meeting of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on July 19 this year. However, the decision came against the backdrop of the government decision to operate gas-fired power plants to generate electricity.

The meeting was presided over by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and attended by the Prime Minister's Energy Adviser, said the release of the Ministry.







