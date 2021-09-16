Video
DU provosts recommend reopening of halls Oct 5

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
DU Correspondent

The Provost Standing Committee of Dhaka University (DU) has recommended reopening of the residential halls on
October 5.
The recommendation was made at a meeting of Provost Standing Committee on Wednesday night.
In the meeting, it has been decided that only the students of Master's and Honour's final year will be allowed to enter the halls. The students can enter the halls from the morning on October 5.
Among the Master's and Honour's final year students,
who takes at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and who possesses legal papers of hall, will be allowed to live in the halls.
However, the central library of the university will be opened on September 26.
Prof Md Akram Hossain, Provost of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Chairman of Management Information Systems (MIS) Department said the students must have at least one dose of vaccine to enter the halls and the library.
"Every academic activities at the university will be held maintaining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," Prof Akram added.
Prof Lafifa Jamal, Provost of Shamsun Nahar Hall said their recommendations will be presented at the Academic Council today (Thursday) and will be approved in the Syndicate meeting.


