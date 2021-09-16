Video
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:55 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Covid-19 vaccine to be produced in country soon: Zahid

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that Coronavirus vaccine will be produced in Bangladesh very soon. Preparations are underway for this purpose.
He made the remarks while addressing a session of the National Assembly on Wednesday. The Minister also answered various allegations and questions raised during that session.
Zahid Maleque said, "We are not just bringing vaccines. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to produced Coronavirus vaccine in the country as soon as possible. We are working towards that goal. Vaccines will be made in the country very soon. Two and a half crore people have already been vaccinated. One and a half crore people have been vaccinated with double dose. After getting confirmation of 6 crore dose vaccines from China, we saw that it takes two to three thousand crore taka to buy the vaccines. The Prime Minister said that as much money as possible should be brought with the vaccines. We will get five crore vaccines from Covax. In all, there are orders for 160 million vaccines."
 "Our health system has improved. The improvement in the service capacity of the hospital was noticed during the corona pandemic. No one went out of the country for treatment. BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has been given high quality treatment in Bangladesh. Covid, non-Covid, dengue have all been treated in the country. We have set up 120 central oxygen lines in the hospitals. The death toll has dropped due to better treatment of the deadly virus where in America now one and a half thousand people are dying in Corona. Many people are dying in India too," the Health Minister added.
Opposition lawmakers criticized the health ministry's actions during a debate in Parliament on Wednesday. However, Health Minister claimed that he took all the criticisms as positive. "I like criticism because it makes me stronger. But this critique must be correct," Zahid Maleque said.



