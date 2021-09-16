55 held for selling drugs in city

Members of plain clothes and intelligence agencies of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 55 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.

According to a DMP statement issued today, in separate anti-drug operations of the DMP's police arrested drug paddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from the city's various areas. As part of the anti-drug campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 55 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on September 14, 2021 to 6am on Wednesday, it said. -BSS