Founding CoU VC passes away

Founding Vice-Chancellor of Comilla University (CoU) Prof Dr Golam Mawla died of cardiac failure on Tuesday at 2:00pm at Ever Care Hospital in the capital.Professor Golam Mowla served as the VC of the university from 2006 to 2008. He was also the former director of Institute of Nutrition and Food Science at Dhaka University. He left behind wife, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death. CoU stakeholders expressed deep shock at his death.A condolence message letter signed by the university registrar (additional in-charge) Prof Md Abu Taher, prayed for the salvation of his departed soul.