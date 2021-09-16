

Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) on Academic research and collaboration through online platform on Monday (September 13). BDU VC Prof Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor', Registrar Md Ashraf Uddin (Additional-in-Charge) and Dean of School of Business of Korea University Dr Junseok were present respectively for their organisations. photo: observer