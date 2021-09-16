KSRM provides shelter to two orphans

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 15: KSRM has taken charge of the education and maintenance of Yasin,12 and Golap,9, two children of Minu Akhter.

Deputy managing director of KSRM Shahriar Jahan Rahat expressed interest in taking care of the orphans after the news broke in various media.

KSRM Media Advisor Mizanul Islam confirmed the matter and said, 'The Deputy Commissioner has already been informed about the interest of Shahriar Jahan Rahat. KSRM will decide to do as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner.' KSRM wants Minu Akter's two orphaned children to grow up laughing and playing like other childrens of the world. Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said, 'KSRM wants to take all responsibility for Minu Akter's orphaned childrens. I have already been contacted by KSRM." We will assign some tasks to KSRM and supervise them on behalf of the district administration, he added.







