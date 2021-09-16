Stop border killing

Dear Sir



Bangladeshi people are often killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the border areas. It is as sad for Bangladesh, as it is embarrassing for India. Although India has promised to reduce border killings to zero, in reality border killings have not stopped. Every year, every month, the citizens of Bangladesh are being subjected to border killings. Breaking the record of the last 10 years, in 2020 BSF killed 48 Bangladeshis.



If anyone commits a crime at the border area, let him be brought under the law. Stop shooting and killing. Bangladesh and India have good bilateral relations. Despite several rounds of talks between the two countries to stop border killings, the border situation has not changed at all. It is possible to stop border killings if India sincerely wants. We want the implementation of India's promise to stop border killings. Merely on the ground of committing an offence like crossing border, a life cannot be taken away. It is totally a violation of international terms and condition.



ShaplaKhatun

Student, Jagannath University, Dhaka