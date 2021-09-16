

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer



Scientists say that ultraviolet rays cause great damage to human health as well as the animal and plant world. Cancer is on the rise, crop yields are declining, and marine livestock is being damaged.



According to the World Meteorological Organization, the cracks in the ozone layer in 2006 amounted to 26 million square kilometers. And in 2006 it was 25 million square kilometers. In 2009 this amount was 24 million square kilometers. Although this amount is a little less than in 2009, it is not out of danger in any way.



On September 17, 1986, 24 countries signed an international agreement in Montreal, Canada, to limit the emission of chlorofluorocarbons that destroy the ozone layer. According to the agreement, it will be reduced by 29 percent by 1994, by 50 percent by 1999 and completely by 2000. But since then the agreement has been amended eight more times. Currently, 195 countries are committed to abiding by the agreement. The use of hydrofluorocarbons will be temporarily regulated by the 28th Amendment to the Montreal Protocol in Kigali, Rwanda in October 2016.



In order to create global public awareness about ozone depletion and its effects, the UN General Assembly, in a meeting on 19 December 1994, decided to observe 16 September every year as the International Day for the Protection of the Ozone Layer. The day has been observed in Bangladesh like other countries of the world since 1995. The Vienna Convention marks the 35th anniversary of the protection of the ozone layer.



A significant initiative of the South Asian Meteorological Association SAMA was the online quiz competition on ozone for students in grades eight to twelve in South Asian member countries. A significant number of students have participated in this difficult time of the Kovid-19 epidemic. Everyone received a certificate at the end of the participation. Arrangements were made to give merit certificates to the top ten people from each country. Such activities will continue on a larger scale in the future.



This grand initiative was jointly organized by South Asia Meteorological Association (SAMA), India Meteorological Department, Science Promotion India, Student Science Manthan, Indian Meteorological Society, Department of Meteorology (University of Dhaka), Environment Club, Environment Club, University of Environment, Watch: BUET, Bangladesh Meteorological Department.



1. The immunity of the animal will be reduced.



2. It will start skin cancer and other diseases. It is estimated that 500,000 people worldwide will suffer from skin cancer due to 5% weight loss. According to a study, a 1% increase in ultraviolet rays will increase the risk of non-melanoma skin cancer by 4 times in white people.



3. Ultraviolet rays will damage food grains.



4. Many species in the animal kingdom may become extinct.



5. Trees and forests will be destroyed.



6. The leaves of the plant will become smaller in size.



7. Seed quality will be lost.



8. Invasion of crop weeds, diseases and insects will increase.



9. The effects of ultraviolet rays are very harmful to the cells. It can disrupt the growth and development of living cells and in many cases can break down the cells.



10. Tiny microorganisms, seaweed and plankton will be destroyed by the effects of ultraviolet rays, affecting the natural food cycle and causing damage.



The observance of International Ozone Day will raise awareness among the people about weight loss and the adverse effects of climate change caused by its side effects. The President and the Prime Minister have given messages on this occasion.



On the occasion of the day, the President Abdul Hamid said, "I think this day will play a helpful role in creating public awareness about the importance of weight levels in protecting the world's biodiversity." He appealed to all to be aware of environmental issue.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that everyone will be more aware of the use of energy efficient, environmentally friendly cooling alternative gas and equipment to tackle climate change.

The writer is a student, Department of Political

Science, Chittagong College















