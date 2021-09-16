Poor people get food aid in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Sept 15: Food was distributed among 246 low-income and poor families in the district on Tuesday.

The food distribution function was held on the Collectorate School and College ground in the district.

The food assistance was provided by NGO BURO Bangladesh (Basic Unit for Resources and Opportunities of Bangladesh).

Each family got a package of 25 kg rice, 2 litre soya bean oil, 2 kg pulse, 5 kg potato, and 1 kg salt.

It was presented by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Jafar as chief guest.

Among others, Lalmonirhat Municipal Mayor Rezaul Karim Swapon, Divisional Manager of BURO Bangladesh Abdus Salam, Zonal Manager Bahadur Alam, and Area manager Sanowar Hossain were present.