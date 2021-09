At least 32 bicycles were distributed among poor students in Saidpur Upazila







At least 32 bicycles were distributed among poor students in Saidpur Upazila of Nilphamari on Wednesday. Dabis organised the programme with the financial support of Bangladesh NGO Foundation on the New Babupara Haji Colony Shaheed Kudrat Smriti Sangsad premises in the upazila town. photo: observer