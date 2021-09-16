Eight drown in four districts

Eight people including five minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Sherpur, Thakurgaon and Pirojpur, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Hatiya and Subarnachar upazilas of the district in three days.

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Subarnachar and Hatiya upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in Hatiya Upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hasan, 2, son of Mehraj Uddin, a resident of Sirajpur Village under Harni Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hasan along with his mother went to visit his maternal grandparents' house.

However, he fell in a pond in the evening while his relatives were unaware of it.

Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Earlier, another minor boy drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fahimul Islam Farabi, 4, son of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Char Jabbar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Farabi fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, locals found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

Two unnatural death cases were filed with respective police stations (PSs) in these connections.

Superintend of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incidents.

On the other hand, a fisherman drowned in a boat capsizes in the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Majhi, 50, son of late Md Hossain, a resident of Pashchim Adarsha Village under Chanandi Union in the upazila.

Hatiya Nalchira Naval Police Station In-Charge Md Yaar Ali said two trawlers carrying 16 fishermen went to the Meghna River to catch fishes. The fishing trawlers carrying them capsized in the afternoon.

Being informed, naval police rushed in and could be able to rescue 14 fishermen while Yusuf and one Abul Kalam went missing in the river.

Later, the body of Yusuf was recovered from the river.

However, a search drive is still going on to find out the missing, the official added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rabbi, 3, son of Ali Akbar, and Masum, the two-and-a-half-year old son of Asmat Ali, residents of Panihata Dakshinpara Village under Ramchandrakura Union in the upazila. They were cousins in relation.

Local sources said the minors fell in a pond nearby the house at around 3pm while they were playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued them and took to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari PS Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: Two women drowned in the Nagar River in Haripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Majeda Begum, 25, and Rubina Begum, 26.

According to police and family sources, Majeda and Rubina were crossing the Nagar River riding on a boat on the Indian border to cut grass. However, the boat sank due to the rising river water.

After receiving the news, the locals and family members recovered the bodies.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

Haripur PS OC Aurangzeb confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after the autopsies.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Moon, 5, daughter of Masud Hawlader, a resident of Shiyalkathi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Moon fell in a pond nearby the house at around 1:30pm while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to a clinic in Rajapur Upazila of Jhalokati District, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.









