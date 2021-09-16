Man gets death for killing 4 family members

SATKHIRA, Sept 15: A court in Satkhira on Tuesday sentenced a man to death in 20 working days.

This is the first time verdict in the history of the district's judiciary, which is pronounced within 20 court days. The man was accused in a case filed for killing four members of a family in Kalaroa Upazila.

Senior District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Sheikh Mofizur Rahman handed down the verdict at about 11:45am on Tuesday.

On October 14 last year Rayhanur Rahman hacked his elder brother Shahinur Rahman, 40, Shahinur's wife Sabina Khatun, 30, their 10-year-old son Siam and eight-year-old daughter Tasnim Sultana to death over a family feud, the case statement said.

Later, Shahinur's mother-in-law Moyna Khatun filed the murder case. Rayhanur Rahman gave his confessional statement in court on October 21.





