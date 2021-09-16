Video
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three dists

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Moulvibazar and Bogura, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: A woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Rima Khatun, 20, was the wife of Sohel, a resident of Char Malshapara Kata Wapda area under Sirajganj Municipality.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Golam Mostafa said the couple was locked into an altercation over family issues in the house at around 2am.
At one stage, Sohel stabbed his wife, leaving her critically injured.
Injured Rima was rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, locals caught Sohel and handed over him to police.
Filing of a murder case with Sirajganj Sadar PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.   
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A drug addict man has died after being hit by his son in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night over a family dispute.
The deceased was identified as Shyamlal Rabidas, 45, a resident of Kamachara under Aligarh Tea Garden area in the upazila.
Kamalganj PS OC Eardous Hasan said Shyamlal demanded money to his day-labourer wife Shanichhari. She gave him Tk 200 from his salary but Shyamlal demanded more amount.
He torn the Tk 200 and then, an altercation took place between the couple.
At one stage of feud, their son Nandalal Rabidas hit his father with a bamboo stick and Shyamlal became unconscious.
Shamlal was rushed to Camellia Duncan Foundation Hospital (CDFH) in Shamshernagar, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The process to send the body to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy is underway.
However, Nandalal Rabidas went into hiding soon after the incident, the OC added.
BOGURA: A man was slaughtered by miscreants in Gabtali Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, 22, son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of Khamargati Village in Raiganj Upazila of Sirajganj. He lived in Sherpur Upazila of the district for work purpose.
Gabtali Model PS OC Zia Latiful Islam said a group of miscreants attacked on Ibrahim in Nishindara Village of Gabtali Upazila at around 2am while he was riding a motorcycle, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued him and took to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 6am while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police are trying to arrest the killers, the OC added.


