Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Students attending classes under sky at Bagha as classrooms water-logged

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Our Correspondent

Students of Laxminagar Government Primary School in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi attending classes under the open sky on Tuesday. photo: observer

Students of Laxminagar Government Primary School in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi attending classes under the open sky on Tuesday. photo: observer

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 15: Students of Laxminagar Government Primary School in Bagha Upazila of the district are attending classes under the open sky.
On Tuesday teachers of the school were seen taking classes with their students placing on mats under the sky.
It was learnt, the school place was eroded by the Padma River in the last year. Later the two tin-shed houses, one having three rooms and another with one were evacuated. This year's swelling water in the river caused entry of water into classrooms.
There are 165 students in the school. Due to stranded water in classrooms, students have to sit on mats under trees. Now there is water around the school. Students are walking through water to the school.
Head Teacher of the school Mojibor Rahman said, there are nine government primary schools on Padma char under Chakrajapur Union.
"Of these my school is in worse condition. After recession of water classrooms turned clayey," he added.
In a compelling situation, he added, classes are being taken under trees.
Head Teacher of Chakrajapur Government Primary School Mujibur Rahman said, "Water receded from my school before one day of reopening. Later stranded water was removed for taking class. We have 182 students."
Upazila Assistant Education Officer Dilruba Yasmin said, of the nine government primary schools on Padma char, Chowmadia and Fatehpur Polashi primary schools have been water-logged around; so students have been asked not to go to schools taking risks.
Due to clay-strewn condition, class taking of Laxminagar Primary School has been arranged on raised place, he further said.
The attendance of students in char schools was 82 per cent, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get food aid in Lalmonirhat
At least 32 bicycles were distributed among poor students in Saidpur Upazila
Eight drown in four districts
Man gets death for killing 4 family members
Three murdered in three dists
Students attending classes under sky at Bagha as classrooms water-logged
Green malta popular in Rajshahi
31 nabbed in Rajshahi


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft