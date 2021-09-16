Students attending classes under sky at Bagha as classrooms water-logged



Students of Laxminagar Government Primary School in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi attending classes under the open sky on Tuesday. photo: observer

On Tuesday teachers of the school were seen taking classes with their students placing on mats under the sky.

It was learnt, the school place was eroded by the Padma River in the last year. Later the two tin-shed houses, one having three rooms and another with one were evacuated. This year's swelling water in the river caused entry of water into classrooms.

There are 165 students in the school. Due to stranded water in classrooms, students have to sit on mats under trees. Now there is water around the school. Students are walking through water to the school.

Head Teacher of the school Mojibor Rahman said, there are nine government primary schools on Padma char under Chakrajapur Union.

"Of these my school is in worse condition. After recession of water classrooms turned clayey," he added.

In a compelling situation, he added, classes are being taken under trees.

Head Teacher of Chakrajapur Government Primary School Mujibur Rahman said, "Water receded from my school before one day of reopening. Later stranded water was removed for taking class. We have 182 students."

Upazila Assistant Education Officer Dilruba Yasmin said, of the nine government primary schools on Padma char, Chowmadia and Fatehpur Polashi primary schools have been water-logged around; so students have been asked not to go to schools taking risks.

Due to clay-strewn condition, class taking of Laxminagar Primary School has been arranged on raised place, he further said.

The attendance of students in char schools was 82 per cent, he added.





