China honours first multinational peacekeeping drill

BEIJING, Sept 15: China's armed forces concluded their first multinational peacekeeping exercise on Wednesday, September 15, showing off their combat prowess with drones and mine-clearing robots while seeking to project a more benign image.

As the Asian giant modernizes and beefs up its military by pumping hundreds of billions of dollars annually into its defense budget, it has also strived to assure other countries that its military is a force for good, not a threat.

About 1,000 troops from China, Pakistan, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the 10-day exercise at a People's Liberation Army training base in Queshan county in the central province of Henan, though most of the soldiers appeared to be Chinese.

The exercise, codenamed "Shared Destiny 2021," underscored China's position as a "staunch defender of world peace and international order," Senior Colonel Lu Jianxin, a Chinese military expert on peacekeeping, told reporters at the base.

The soldiers, in front of a small group of journalists, enacted clashes between terrorists and peacekeepers in the strife-torn fictitious country of Carana.

The exercise was based on a 2016 incident in Mali when Chinese peacekeepers were attacked and one of them was killed. The troops also reenacted a scene based on another 2016 incident in South Sudan, when peacekeepers had to protect civilians caught up in fighting between factions. -REUTERS





