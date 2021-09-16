Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China honours first multinational peacekeeping drill

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

BEIJING, Sept 15: China's armed forces concluded their first multinational peacekeeping exercise on Wednesday, September 15, showing off their combat prowess with drones and mine-clearing robots while seeking to project a more benign image.
As the Asian giant modernizes and beefs up its military by pumping hundreds of billions of dollars annually into its defense budget, it has also strived to assure other countries that its military is a force for good, not a threat.
About 1,000 troops from China, Pakistan, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the 10-day exercise at a People's Liberation Army training base in Queshan county in the central province of Henan, though most of the soldiers appeared to be Chinese.
The exercise, codenamed "Shared Destiny 2021," underscored China's position as a "staunch defender of world peace and international order," Senior Colonel Lu Jianxin, a Chinese military expert on peacekeeping, told reporters at the base.
The soldiers, in front of a small group of journalists, enacted clashes between terrorists and peacekeepers in the strife-torn fictitious country of Carana.
The exercise was based on a 2016 incident in Mali when Chinese peacekeepers were attacked and one of them was killed. The troops also reenacted a scene based on another 2016 incident in South Sudan, when peacekeepers had to protect civilians caught up in fighting between factions.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Magdalena tipped to be Swedish first female PM
China honours first multinational peacekeeping drill
Korean arms race heats up
UK to vaccinate over 12s against Covid
Russia’s defence chief to be Putin’s possible successor?
Putin slams foreign troops in Syria
US spent $290m every day for 20 years: Report
Bahrain’s Jews worship in public for first time in decades


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft