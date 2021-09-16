Afghan girls' football team flees to Pakistan

LAHORE, SEPT 15: Members of Afghanistan's national girls' football team have fled across the border into Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, a month after the hardline Taliban swept back into power.

The group of junior players and their coaches and families had tried to escape the country last month but a devastating bomb attack at Kabul airport left them stranded, someone close to the team told AFP.

"I received a request for their rescue from another England-based NGO, so I wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan who issued clearance for them to land in Pakistan," said Sardar Naveed Haider, an ambassador for global development NGO Football for Peace, based in London.

More than 75 people crossed the northern border on Tuesday, before travelling south to the city of Lahore where they were greeted with flower garlands. About 30 more are still hoping to cross into Pakistan. PM gifts Badal's family flat, Tk 25 lakh

Sports Reporter

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted a flat house and Taka 2,500,000 to the family members of former star booter Badal Roy and his wife Madhuri Roy received the gifts from the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel on Wednesday.

While going through treatment, this captain of the National football team and Mohammedan died of Liver Cancer on the 22nd of November in 2020.

The State Minister said, "We are lucky to have such a sports-loving Prime Minister. Our Prime Minister always provides supports to the sportspersons in all the conditions. She tries to help develop sporting disciplines and facilitate underprivileged sportspersons. For all such good deeds, we are thankful to her."

Previously, Madhuri Roy said, "We are grateful to our Prime Minister for her kind support. She did a lot for Badal and our family and we always feel that she looks after us. It is a great honour for us to receive this gift from her."

This is not the first time the Sports-friendly Prime Minister is standing beside Badal's family. This former booter was aided by the Prime Minister when he was going through treatment after having a stroke in 2017.

Along with Badal' Family, a few more sportspersons of the country received a total of Taka 11,000,000 on the day.





