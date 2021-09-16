PM gifts Badal's family flat, Tk 25 lakh



The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, handing over the documents of a gifted flat house and a check of Taka 2,500,000 to the family members of former star booter Badal Roy's wife Madhuri Roy on Wednesday.

While going through treatment, this captain of the National football team and Mohammedan died of Liver Cancer on the 22nd of November in 2020.

The State Minister said, "We are lucky to have such a sports-loving Prime Minister. Our Prime Minister always provides supports to the sportspersons in all the conditions. She tries to help develop sporting disciplines and facilitate underprivileged sportspersons. For all such good deeds, we are thankful to her."

Previously, Madhuri Roy said, "We are grateful to our Prime Minister for her kind support. She did a lot for Badal and our family and we always feel that she looks after us. It is a great honour for us to receive this gift from her."

This is not the first time the Sports-friendly Prime Minister is standing beside Badal's family. This former booter was aided by the Prime Minister when he was going through treatment after having a stroke in 2017.

Along with Badal' Family, a few more sportspersons of the country received a total of Taka 11,000,000 on the day.









