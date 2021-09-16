Two to die, four get life imprisonment

BARISAL, Sept 15: A court in Barisal on Wednesday sentenced two people to death and four others to life imprisonment in a case filed over the murder of a college student.

Those who got death penalty are Ziaul Haque Lalon and Riyadh Sardar while the lifers are Mamun, Imran, Biplob and Wasim Sardar.

Barisal public safety disturbance crime prevention tribunal Judge TM Musa delivered the verdict. The court also acquitted 10 others accused as their guilt was not proved.

However, victim's father Farooq Hossain Serniabat claimed those who got acquittal were also involved in the murder. "Once I get the copy of the full verdict, I will appeal to the High Court."

According to the case, Sohag Serniabat, son of Mohammad Hossain Serniabat of Uzirpur municipal area of Barisal, was stabbed to death on September 4 in 2014. Earlier, the accused vandalized the business establishment of Sohag for extortion of Tk 100,000.