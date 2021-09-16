Video
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:51 AM
Gold bars worth Tk 4.5cr found in Satkhira-bound bus

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

Customs officials have seized 58 gold bars worth around Tk 4.5 crore from a bus of Satkhira-bound Shohagh Paribahan.
Three persons - bus driver Shahadat Hossain, his assistant Ibrahim and supervisor Taikul Islam - were detained from the scene.
Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate's Director General Md Abdur Rauf confirmed the matter at a press conference held at IDEB bhaban in the capital on Wednesday morning.
The gold bars, came from Dubai, are being smuggled to neighbouring country India using Bangladesh as a transit.
Abdur Rauf said after getting secret information, the Customs officials conducted a search at a Shohagh Paribahan bus in Dhaka's Malibag area and found the gold bars under the seat of the driver.


