Gold bars worth Tk 4.5cr found in Satkhira-bound bus

Customs officials have seized 58 gold bars worth around Tk 4.5 crore from a bus of Satkhira-bound Shohagh Paribahan.

Three persons - bus driver Shahadat Hossain, his assistant Ibrahim and supervisor Taikul Islam - were detained from the scene.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate's Director General Md Abdur Rauf confirmed the matter at a press conference held at IDEB bhaban in the capital on Wednesday morning.

The gold bars, came from Dubai, are being smuggled to neighbouring country India using Bangladesh as a transit.

Abdur Rauf said after getting secret information, the Customs officials conducted a search at a Shohagh Paribahan bus in Dhaka's Malibag area and found the gold bars under the seat of the driver.







