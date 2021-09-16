Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Paiyra Bridge opens next month: Quader

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that the Piayra Bridge, a bridge over the Paiyra River at Lebukhali in Barishal district, will be opened for traffic in October.
He said this while inaugurating as many as 11 bridges, involving Tk 83,23,98,000, in three districts virtually from the office of the additional chief engineer of Barishal Roads and Highways Division.
The bridges include 28.78m-long Babuganj Bridge, 31.828m-long Khasherhat Bridge, 31.828m-long Nababer Haat Bridge, 31.828m-long Kauria Bridge and 15.74m-long Khasherhat Bridge in Barishal district.
Besides, 44.02m-long Gurudhan Bridge in Jhalakati district, 69.898m-long Kheyaghat Bridge on Kathalia-Koikhali-Banaihat Road, 44.02m-long Banglar Jar Bridge on Paran Talukdarhat-Borhanuddin-Charfashion-Charmanika regional highway in Bhola district, 44.02m-long Debichar Bridge on Debirchar-Najirpur-Lalmohon-Mangalshikdar-Tajumuddin regional highway were inaugurated.
Two more bridges -- 63.798m-long Hetalia Bridge on Charkhali-Tushkhali-Mathbaria-Patharghata Road and 75.978m-long Madarsi Bridge on the same road in Pirojpur district -- were also inaugurated.
Obaidu Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, "The Paiyra Bridge at Lebukhali is like another Padma Bridge for the people of the southern region, and the bridge will be opened for traffic next month."
"Some 75 per cent construction work of Bekutia Bridge in Pirojpur district is complete, while the government has approved the construction work of Nalua-Baherchar Bridge at a meeting of the ECNEC. We should introduce a culture of completing work within stipulated time and that too by maintaining quality," he added.
Additional Chief Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department Tareque Iqbal and Supervisor Engineer Mintu Ranjan Debnath were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two to die, four get life imprisonment
Gold bars worth Tk 4.5cr found in Satkhira-bound bus
A team of 75 members of the Bangladesh Navy leave the Chattogram
Paiyra Bridge opens next month: Quader
Russian citizen found dead in his room in Pabna
24cr vaccines expected by Mar-Apr ’22: FM
Case filed against ex-EED engineer for corruption
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft