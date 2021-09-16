Paiyra Bridge opens next month: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that the Piayra Bridge, a bridge over the Paiyra River at Lebukhali in Barishal district, will be opened for traffic in October.

He said this while inaugurating as many as 11 bridges, involving Tk 83,23,98,000, in three districts virtually from the office of the additional chief engineer of Barishal Roads and Highways Division.

The bridges include 28.78m-long Babuganj Bridge, 31.828m-long Khasherhat Bridge, 31.828m-long Nababer Haat Bridge, 31.828m-long Kauria Bridge and 15.74m-long Khasherhat Bridge in Barishal district.

Besides, 44.02m-long Gurudhan Bridge in Jhalakati district, 69.898m-long Kheyaghat Bridge on Kathalia-Koikhali-Banaihat Road, 44.02m-long Banglar Jar Bridge on Paran Talukdarhat-Borhanuddin-Charfashion-Charmanika regional highway in Bhola district, 44.02m-long Debichar Bridge on Debirchar-Najirpur-Lalmohon-Mangalshikdar-Tajumuddin regional highway were inaugurated.

Two more bridges -- 63.798m-long Hetalia Bridge on Charkhali-Tushkhali-Mathbaria-Patharghata Road and 75.978m-long Madarsi Bridge on the same road in Pirojpur district -- were also inaugurated.

Obaidu Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, "The Paiyra Bridge at Lebukhali is like another Padma Bridge for the people of the southern region, and the bridge will be opened for traffic next month."

"Some 75 per cent construction work of Bekutia Bridge in Pirojpur district is complete, while the government has approved the construction work of Nalua-Baherchar Bridge at a meeting of the ECNEC. We should introduce a culture of completing work within stipulated time and that too by maintaining quality," he added.

Additional Chief Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department Tareque Iqbal and Supervisor Engineer Mintu Ranjan Debnath were present on the occasion.







