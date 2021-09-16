Russian citizen found dead in his room in Pabna

PABNA, Sept 15: Police have recovered the body of Surveyor Alex, 42, a Russian citizen working on the under construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Ishwardi in Pabna on Wednesday afternoon.

Police recovered his body from Room No 174 of Green City Residential Building No. 6 at Sahapur Natunhat foreigners' housing area. Alex was working in a foreign company called 'Rosem' in Rooppur project.

Alex fell asleep in his room after work on Tuesday night, police said. He did not respond to calls around 10:00 am yesterday. After receiving the news, the police recovered Alex's body from the room at around 1:00pm and sent it to Pabna for autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station Asaduzzaman said the inquest of the body showed that he had died of cardiac arrest.





