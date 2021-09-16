24cr vaccines expected by Mar-Apr ’22: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday that Bangladesh is on track to get 24 crore vaccines by March-April next year.

"Vaccine doses are coming under the COVAX facility, as gifts and from other sources," he said on the sidelines of the 'Fifth International Conference on Inclusive Business' organised by the Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) in Dhaka.

"Bangladesh needs 26 crore vaccine doses and some jabs would be produced at home too, however, here is no update on vaccine cooperation with Russia due to the Covid-19 situation there," Dr Momen further said.

According to him half of the 16 crore people are young, while 2.22 crore people have already been vaccinated.

"Despite significant vaccination in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom kept Bangladesh in the red list which is very unfortunate," he said.

Dr Momen termed the British government's decision as "unfair and discriminatory."

"It's unfair and it's discrimination (to Bangladesh)," he said earlier.

Referring to sufferings of more than 7,000 British-Bangladeshis currently stranded in Bangladesh, Dr Momen said the UK government is doing disservice to its own citizens.

"The UK government gave an argument that the vaccination rate is low in Bangladesh, but Bangladesh says that the UK is allowing people from other countries having lower vaccination rate," he added.





