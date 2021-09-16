Video
Case filed against ex-EED engineer for corruption

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Mirza Nazrul Islam, 62, a former executive engineer of the Education Engineering Department (EED), on charges of depositing money accumulated through corruption in the name of his son in various bank accounts.
ACC deputy director of Integrated District Office-1 in Dhaka Monayem Hossain filed the case on Sunday with its integrated district office in Dhaka under the ACC Act, said its deputy director (public relation) Muhammad Arif Sadeq.
In the case, Mirza Nazrul's son Mirza Anik Islam, 27, has also been made accused on charges of amassing illegal wealth Tk 7. 24 crores.
The ACC said in the case that Anik was also involved with money laundering and concealing of his wealth.
He did this offence with the help of his father. The ACC said in the case, during his service in the Education Engineering Department, Mirza Nazrul accumulated huge money by misuse of power and deposited the money into Mirza Anik's four bank accounts.
Besides, the ACC filed another case against an assistant director of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and his brother for allegedly acquiring and laundering 'illegal wealth' worth Tk 12.64 crore through 'bribery and corruption.
The anti-watchdog body's deputy director Md Rafiquzzaman filed the case on Wednesday with its integrated district office Dhaka-1 under the ACC Act.
The accused are BRTA Noakhali Circle assistant director Farhanul Islam (34) and his younger brother Raihanul Islam (29), residence of Ramgati upazila in Lakshmipur.


