Thursday, 16 September, 2021
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, the Editor of the Daily Observer, uncovers senior journalist Feerui Khandaker's posthumous publication titled 'Utal Megher Kal' at the National Press Club on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, the Editor of the Daily Observer, uncovers senior journalist Feerui Khandaker's posthumous publication titled 'Utal Megher Kal' at the National Press Club on Wednesday. photo : Observer

A posthumous cover unveiling ceremony of a book titled "Utal Megher Kal" of writer and prominent journalist Feeuri Khandoker was held at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia hall of the Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday afternoon.

Former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister and the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury presided over the programme while the Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin was present as special guest.

The book cover unveiling ceremony was moderated by Feeuri Khandoker's friend Lizi Rahman, also the editor of the book.

Some comrades of Feeuri Khandoker-Poet Shihab Sarker, writer and former Secretary Ilias Ahmed, journalist Kazi Rownak Hossain, Rhymes writer Abu Saleh and Moinul Ahsan Saber, also the publisher of the book-reminisced about him.

They spoke about their old memories with Feeuri Khandoker, real name Khandoker Fazlur Rahman.

Besides, Prof Mobashshera Khanam Bushra discussed on the book "Utal Megher Kal" of Feeuri Khandoker.

Prominent journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury in his speech said, "Feeuri wanted to be a writer, a journalist and a revolutionary. May be he couldn't be a revolutionary but he could be a writer and a journalist. He had 48 years long journalism career."

"Feeuri was a dreamer and the writers are naturally dreamers. He was my coworker at the then Pakistan Observer and after the Liberation War at Bangladesh Observer and lastly at the Daily Observer. He was a punctual and committed journalist," he added.
Iqbal Sobhan also said, "Feeuri could not be a revolutionary but he had a revolutionary mind. He always dreamt a secular Bangladesh. Feeuri Khandoker is not among us today but his book will be with us."


Feeuri Khandoker's Utal Megher Kal unveiled


