Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:50 AM
Commerce Ministry asks EPB to get ready for DITF from Jan 1

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has written to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) to prepare for the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to be held on January 1 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal in the eastern part of the capital as the coronavirus situation has improved.
On Monday last the Ministry of Commerce in a letter has approved the proposal of organizing the trade fair. EPB Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan confirmed the information on Tuesday. "Since we have received the consent of the Ministry of Commerce, we will now begin preparations," he said.
The Dhaka International Trade Fair has been held at a temporary venue in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar since 1995. But there has been no trade fair this year due to Corona.


