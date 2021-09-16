Subhash Chandra Das new Sonali Bank GM



Subhash Chandra Das

Subhas Chandra Das began his banking career as Assistant Director of central bank on May 24, 2000.

The Sonali Bank authority has appointed him as General Manger for his outstanding contribution to enhancing the image of Sonali Bank.

He also played a pivotal role in digitization of banking services in Sonali Bank Limited in the covid-19 pandemic. He completed his graduation and post-graduation on accounting from the University of Dhaka.

He visited different countries including Canada, Germany and Thailand during his long 21 years of banking career.





