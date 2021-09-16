Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA seeks more time to repay Covid loan

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

BGMEA seeks more time to repay Covid loan

BGMEA seeks more time to repay Covid loan

The owners of apparel factories have sought more government support to overcome pandemic challenges, including extension of the time to repay the stimulus funds they took to pay wages.
A delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA, headed by their Acting President SM Mannan, made the request in a meeting with Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.
They asked the government to double the payback period of the loans under the COVID response stimulus package to 36 months to help the sector overcome the hurdles.
The government announced the stimulus packages in March last year to help the export-oriented industries pay workers. The apparel sector was allocated Tk 75 billion at 4 percent interest to pay wages of April, May and June 2020. The government gave them around Tk 30 billion more in July following the owners' request.
The six-month grace period for the stimulus funds has been extended three times by six months.
BGMEA said in a statement its leaders told the secretary the export-oriented apparel sector was still having "tough times" prolonged by the second wave of the COVID-19 in Bangladesh.
Major export markets of Bangladesh, including Europe, are yet to get back to a fully normal state, they said.
"It was expected that the apparel sector could turn around with improvement in the pandemic situation but the surge of new variants and infections put the industry in challenges again."
The BGMEA leaders urged the government to write off all debts, interest, and cost of fund charges for the "133 sick RMG factories" that are struggling for survival due to the pandemic, taking them into special consideration.
They also called for an exit policy for businesses who want to shut down their operations safely.
They asked the government not to treat compliant units of a group of companies as loan defaulter for the failure to repay of any of its concerns, as other profitable and compliant enterprises of the group would be affected.
Former BGMEA president Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, vice-presidents Shahidullah Azim, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam and Director M Ahsanul Hoq were also present at the meeting.
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh elected as S Asia UNWTO Vice-Chair
Commerce Ministry asks EPB to get ready for DITF from Jan 1
Subhash Chandra Das new Sonali Bank GM
BGMEA seeks more time to repay Covid loan
Over 10,000 Nagad accounts reactivated
Stocks back to gaining tracks
Shirin Akhter first female MD of BD state-owned bank
KOICA strengthens Bangladesh road maintenance, management system


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft