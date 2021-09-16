Stocks back to gaining tracks

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) returned to gaining tracks on Wednesday after day of slump, as investors resumed buying shares hoping for profit.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up 56 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 7,196, at the close of the trading. Turnover on the DSE hit Tk 2,104 crore, which was Tk 2,097 crore a day earlier.

Tamijuddin Textile topped the gainers' list that rose 9.94 per cent followed by Paper Processing & Packaging, Dominage Steel Building Systems, IPDC and Desh Garments.

Kattali Textile shed mostly in the market that fell 6.50 per cent followed by Meghna Condensed Milk, Safko Spinning, Walton Hi-tech Industries, and Renwick Jajneswar.

At the DSE, 167 stocks rose, 153 declined and 55 remained unchanged. Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 116 crore followed by LankaBangla Finance, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, IPDC and Islamic Finance & Investment.

In the CSE the lead index CASPI, the general index rose 143 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 21,001. Among 317 traded stocks, 126 advanced, 159 fell and 32 remained.





