206th Khagrachhari Branch of United Commercial Bank









Arif Quadri, Additional Managing Director, United Commercial Bank PLC is inaugurating the 206th Khagrachhari Branch as Chief Guest along with Mong Circle Chief of Khagrachhari King Shachingpru Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, N. Mustafa Tarek, ATM Tahmiduzzaman and other officials of the Bank were present.