First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Directors and other high officials inaugurating, its 100th sub-branch at Mogoltuli, Chattogram through video conference from head office recently. In the same day, the Bank inaugurated more 4sub branches as Dakbangla Bazar Sub-branch, Jhenaidah; Rajashon Sub-branch, Savar, Dhaka; Shimultoli Sub-branch, Joidebpur, Gazipur and Gochara Chowmuhoni Sub-branch, Rangunia, Chattogram. A Doa Mahfil was organised on this occasion.