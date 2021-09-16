Video
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:49 AM
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Directors and other high officials inaugurating, its 100th sub-branch at Mogoltuli, Chattogram through video conference from head office recently. In the same day, the Bank inaugurated more 4sub branches as Dakbangla Bazar Sub-branch, Jhenaidah; Rajashon Sub-branch, Savar, Dhaka; Shimultoli Sub-branch, Joidebpur, Gazipur and Gochara Chowmuhoni Sub-branch, Rangunia, Chattogram. A Doa Mahfil was organised on this occasion.





