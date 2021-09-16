|
FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Directors
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Directors and other high officials inaugurating, its 100th sub-branch at Mogoltuli, Chattogram through video conference from head office recently. In the same day, the Bank inaugurated more 4sub branches as Dakbangla Bazar Sub-branch, Jhenaidah; Rajashon Sub-branch, Savar, Dhaka; Shimultoli Sub-branch, Joidebpur, Gazipur and Gochara Chowmuhoni Sub-branch, Rangunia, Chattogram. A Doa Mahfil was organised on this occasion.