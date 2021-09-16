

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO











Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO (C.C) Md. Tajul Islam along with Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury and Md. Sirajul Hoque and other senior officials, inaugurating eight agent banking outlets as chief guest through virtual platform from head office on Tuesday. The 8 agent banking outlets are Gazirhat Bazar and Peroli Bazar (Narail), Tonki Bazar (Cumilla), Tarerghat Bazar (Kishoregonj), Mathbaria Bazar (Pirojpur), Tantar Bazar (Brahmanbaria), Pather Bazar (Khulna) and Mirikpur Bazar (Laxmipur).