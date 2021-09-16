

IBBL achieves one of the highest taxpayers

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL received the Letter of Recognition from Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank at a programme held in a city Hotel on Tuesday, says a press release.

Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman, NBR, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, IBBL, Md. Alamgir Hossain, Member (Tax Policy) and Mohammad Golam Nabi, Member (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management) of the NBR and Md. Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner (Tax), Large Taxpayers Unit along with high officials of Finance Ministry, NBR and different institutions were present on the occasion.









