Daraz brings in-app shoppable livestream tech

Country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz is introducing Bangladesh's first in-app shoppable livestream feature to elevate people's user experience. With the livestream technology, Daraz's real-time content will be available to customers from today and enable greater interactions between sellers and buyers.

On top of this livestream feature, the new user interface will allow consumers to engage directly with sellers via comments and feature a diverse range of content, including product showcases, trivia games, and Q&A sessions, says a press release.

For example, sellers and experts will directly review the top-rated products. Audience can directly ask any question regarding the details of the product and sellers will answer them on live. Audience can also avail special discount on the product being showcased on the live. In short, this platform will provide a wonderful opportunity to the audience to see the product, take expert opinion and order it with exclusive discounts. Moreover, this platform will include episodes like comedy night, game show and carrier talk.

These new features are underpinned by Daraz's commitment to supporting local businesses in adapting to new digital business models as the pandemic continues to take a toll on brick-and-mortar retail. By blending entertainment with instant purchasing through Daraz App, sellers will be able to deliver personalised shopping experiences and build trusting connections with customers.

Daraz Bangladesh Limited's Chief Marketing Officer - Md. Tajdin Hassan said belives the new feature will revolutionise Bangladesh's e-commerce industry and consumers' shopping experience and habits he added -

"Digital transformation is defining the ways we interact and do business. Businesses around the world are undergoing phenomenal changes taking the changed habits of the target customers into account. Daraz Bangladesh is following the suit and has adopted in-app shoppable livestream technology for the first time in Bangladesh. This new technology, we believe, will add value to the experience of our customers,"

Over the past year, driven by the onset of COVID-19, the e-commerce sector has grown rapidly, with businesses turning to alternative platforms to sustain operations. As more users join the ecosystem, Daraz is taking the next step in the region's e-commerce push through the adoption of new technologies that enable a seamless shopping experience.









