Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz brings in-app shoppable livestream tech

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Desk

Country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz is introducing Bangladesh's first in-app shoppable livestream feature to elevate people's user experience. With the livestream technology, Daraz's real-time content will be available to customers from today and enable greater interactions between sellers and buyers.
On top of this livestream feature, the new user interface will allow consumers to engage directly with sellers via comments and feature a diverse range of content, including product showcases, trivia games, and Q&A sessions, says a press release.
For example, sellers and experts will directly review the top-rated products. Audience can directly ask any question regarding the details of the product and sellers will answer them on live. Audience can also avail special discount on the product being showcased on the live. In short, this platform will provide a wonderful opportunity to the audience to see the product, take expert opinion and order it with exclusive discounts.  Moreover, this platform will include episodes like comedy night, game show and carrier talk.
These new features are underpinned by Daraz's commitment to supporting local businesses in adapting to new digital business models as the pandemic continues to take a toll on brick-and-mortar retail. By blending entertainment with instant purchasing through Daraz App, sellers will be able to deliver personalised shopping experiences and build trusting connections with customers.  
Daraz Bangladesh Limited's Chief Marketing Officer - Md. Tajdin Hassan said belives the new feature will revolutionise Bangladesh's e-commerce industry and consumers' shopping experience and habits he added -
"Digital transformation is defining the ways we interact and do business. Businesses around the world are undergoing phenomenal changes taking the changed habits of the target customers into account. Daraz Bangladesh is following the suit and has adopted in-app shoppable livestream technology for the first time in Bangladesh. This new technology, we believe, will add value to the experience of our customers,"
Over the past year, driven by the onset of COVID-19, the e-commerce sector has grown rapidly, with businesses turning to alternative platforms to sustain operations. As more users join the ecosystem, Daraz is taking the next step in the region's e-commerce push through the adoption of new technologies that enable a seamless shopping experience.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh elected as S Asia UNWTO Vice-Chair
Commerce Ministry asks EPB to get ready for DITF from Jan 1
Subhash Chandra Das new Sonali Bank GM
BGMEA seeks more time to repay Covid loan
Over 10,000 Nagad accounts reactivated
Stocks back to gaining tracks
Shirin Akhter first female MD of BD state-owned bank
KOICA strengthens Bangladesh road maintenance, management system


Latest News
UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China
Moderna says COVID vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster
SpaceX launches first all civilian crew rocket ship
Rodrygo earns Real Madrid win at Inter
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
CNG stations to remain closed for four hours daily from Sunday
If doctors do politics, what politicians would do, asks opposition in JS
BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA
Press Club condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, directors sued for earning Tk 180cr illegally
Most Read News
Students aged 12 or above to be brought under vaccination: PM
Is democracy in decline worldwide?
China cautiously weighs opportunities in Taliban’s Afghanistan
Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination
HC rules banning unregistered news portals
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL
Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni
Hasina urges all to follow health protocols even after vaccination
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft