Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam (middle) flanked by chief guest of the event Customs Excise and VAT Commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain (2nd from right) and other leaders and officials of the CCI and Customs, attending the maiden workshop on VAT and Supplementary Tax Act for the Financial Year 2021-22, organised jointly by the CCCI and the Chittagong Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate at the World Trade Centre, in the port city on Tuesday.