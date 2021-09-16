Video
Narail highway to be upgraded, with 6km 4 lanes

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to upgrade Narail highway making at least 6 km road four lane in Narail city to avoid congestion.
The ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has proposed the project titled 'Widening and Development of Narail national highways at a cost of Tk 180   crore. The planning commission believes the upgradation of te highway will reduce traffic jam and increase the productivity of the users of this highway.
A meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) at the planning commission discussed    the project on January 14 this year and proposed some changes before presenting it to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).
It is likely to give approval to this project next week. Rods and Highway department will implement the project from this year till June 30, 2024.
Sources said Bhatiapara-Kalna-Lohagarh-Narail-Jessore highway serves as an important link road for transport from Khulna and Benapole to Dhaka. However, on both sides of this highway passing through Narail town, exist various establishments including business and educational institutions, market-hats, growth centers.
As a result, the traffic congestion on this highway, especially in Narail city is almost regular. It is  wasting working hours of the users of this highway. To get rid of this traffic, the government has taken initiative to upgrade about six kilometers of the highway in Narail city to four lanes.
Narail urban area on the Bhatiapara-Kalna-Lohagarh-Narail-Jessore highway is 5.50 meters wide. On both sides of the road exists schools, colleges, madrasas, hospitals, health centers, business establishments, hat-bazaars, growth centers etc.
As a result, there is constant traffic jam on this part of the road from Khulna or Benapole to Dhaka. That is why the project has been formulated by the Road Transport and Highways Department to widen and strengthen 5.791 km of roads in Narail urban area. According to Planning Commission sources, the project will be implemented with full government funding.  
According to the decision of that PEC meeting the Department of Road Transport and Highways has restructured the Development Project Proposal (DPP) which includes upgrading 5.791 km of road to four lanes.
The main project components include at first 5.21 km of the road will be upgraded to four    lanes. In addition, 2,30,907.61 cubic meters of road embankment, T-junction road connected to RHD road, reconstruction of a 31.627 meter PC girder bridge, reconstruction of two RCC box culverts, construction of RCC box drain cum footpath.


